New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive scheduled to start from January 16, vaccine transportation has started from Pune to 13 locations across the country. 56.5 lakh doses of Serum Institute of India's (SII) 'COVISHIELD' vaccine are being transported to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh, from Pune.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, while interacting with the chief ministers of all states discussed the vaccine roll-out in the country, which is dubbed as the world's largest vaccination drive. During the discussions, PM Modi also discussed the Co-WIN app, which was developed by the government to ensure smooth inoculation.

He further highlighted that the app will generate certificates after both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that the beneficiaries will be identified with the help of Aadhaar Cards to ensure timely second dosage.

"Co-WIN app will ensure that people get the second dosage of the vaccine on time. The app will generate a certificate after the first dosage of vaccine and the final certificate will be issued after the second dosage," PM Modi said on Monday, adding that "this model would be followed by other governments across the world. He added that with the help of Aadhaar, beneficiaries will be identified as well as timely second dosage will be ensured".

The government had earlier explained about the Co-WIN app and said that it comes with five modules, namely -- Administrator module, Registration module, Vaccination module, Beneficiary Acknowledgement module, and Report module. The Co-WIN app is updated version of the eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network), which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, however, the exact date of Co-WIN's release has not been declared by the government yet.

Here's how the Co-WIN app will work:

- Anyone can register for the vaccine via the 'Registration Module' (once the app is available). Photo identity and Aadhaar card details will be required for registration.

- The 'Administrator module' will track the information provided by registered people. It will upload bulk data on co-morbidity provided by local authorities or by surveyors. Admins will also be responsible for creating sessions, and the respective vaccinators and managers will receive relevant notifications and alerts.

- The 'Vaccination module' on will then verify the beneficiary details and update vaccination status.

- The 'Beneficiary Acknowledgement Module' will further send SMS to beneficiaries and also generate QR-based certificates after one gets vaccinated (for all stages).

- The 'Report Module' will prepare reports of how many vaccine sessions have been conducted, how many people have attended those, how many people have dropped out etc.

Serum Institute of India (SII) has received a purchase order from the Government of India for 11 million doses of Covishield vaccine, which would be available at the price of Rs 200 per dose. In the first phase of the inoculation drive, around 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated, while in the second phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated.

