New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday informed the Lok Sabha that Aadhaar is not mandatory for registration on Co-WIN portal -- an cloud-based IT solution for the implementation and evaluation of the ongoing inoculation drive against COVID-19 in India.

"No, Aadhaar is not mandatory for registration on Co-WIN portal," said Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey in a written reply to Lok Sabha, as reported by news agency PTI.

The Co-WIN digital platform was activated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi post the launch of the inoculation drive on January 16. Currently, only the frontline and healthcare workers can register on the app as they have been prioritised over the general public in the first phase of the drive. While the government has ruled out the necessity to have an Aadhaar card for the registration, you do need to have at least one photo ID with you. These IDs can be any of the following:

PAN Card

Driving Licence

Aadhaar Card

Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour

Official identity cards issued to MLAs, MPs, and MLCs

Passbooks issued by banks or post office

Passport

Pension document

Service identity card issued to employees by central or state government, or Public Limited Companies.

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) Job card

Any of the above mentioned documents must have your photo on it. The document used for registration must also be produced and verified at the time of vaccination. You will not be vaccinated at the session site if you either fail to produce or verify a photo ID. It should also be noted that none of these documents is mandatory and you need to produce any one of them to get inoculated.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja