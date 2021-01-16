Co-Win App: Dr Harsh Vardhan said that this app is going to help the government in activating what is touted to be the world's largest vaccination drive.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India's vaccination drive against the coronavirus, which has afflicted over a crore people in the country and killed more than 1.50 lakh. Billed as the world's biggest inoculation drive, India's vaccination drive is aimed to administer vaccine jabs to over 3 crore health workers and frontline warriors in the first phase, while on day 1 of the drive around 3 lakh health workers will get the vaccine shot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his inaugural address reminded people to take two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to build strong immunity against the virus and also urged the citizens to continue following COVID-19 protocols such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. Prime Minister also activated the Co-WIN digital platform.

The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare also informed the people about the digital app CO-WIN, which is going to play a crucial role in the vaccination drive, as it is going to monitor the campaign in the country. Dr Harsh Vardhan said that this app is going to help the government in activating what is touted to be the world's largest vaccination drive.

What is Co-WIN App?

Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) is an application that is introduced by the central government for the vaccination drive. This digital platform will have an end-to-end citizen-centric tool that will be used by the officials.

This application is going to have five different modules- Administrator module, Registration module, Vaccination module, Beneficiary Acknowledgement module, and Report module. These modules are going to ensure that the registration and tracking of vaccination drive are taking place easily or not.

There is also going to be a mobile app version and that is expected to be a upgraded version of the eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network). The download process of this application is going to be pretty easy as it is going to be available at the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

How can a person register on Co-Win app?

For now, the general people cannot register on this application but once the app will start running in full force, you will need to follow these steps to register in the application:

1. You need to keep a photo-ready because photo identity is mandatory in this process.

2. Now you need to fill the beneficiary registration, which will help to send the SMS to beneficiaries and will also generate QR-based certificates after one gets vaccinated.

3. After this AEFI reporting part will take place that is going to report how many vaccine sessions have been conducted.

4. The Dashboard/ Report part will give you all the data of your information and will tell your status that you are vaccinated or not.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma