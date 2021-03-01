Co-WIN 2.0: Laying guidelines for second vaccination phase, the Health Ministry said that beneficiaries will be able to register and book themselves "anytime and anywhere" using Co-WIN 2.0 and Arogya Setu.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The registration for the second phase of coronavirus vaccination, which inoculating whose above 60 and those in the age group of 45 to 59 years with comorbidities, began on Co-WIN 2.0 at 9 am on Monday.

Laying down the guidelines for second vaccination phase, the Health Ministry said that beneficiaries will be able to register and book themselves "anytime and anywhere" using Co-WIN 2.0 and Arogya Setu.

"There will be only one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point of time for each dose. Appointments for any date for a COVID Vaccination Center will be closed at 3 pm on that day for which the slots were opened," the Health Ministry guidelines stated.

However, the Health Ministry guidelines state that if a beneficiary cancels a first dose appointment, then appointment of both doses will be cancelled.

How can I register for the second phase of coronavirus vaccination?

Step 1) Visit the Co-WIN app and look for the self-registration section.

Step 2) In the self-registration section, you would need to enter your aadhaar number or your mobile number to generate a one-time password (OTP).

Step 3) Submit the OTP and select the available date and time slot as per your convenience.

Step 4) Once you select the available date and time, you will receive a reference ID on Co-WIN that will help you get your vaccination certificate.

What documents are required for registration for the second phase of vaccination?

The Health Ministry has said that beneficiaries must carry a photo ID card -- aadhaar Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), passport, driving license, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card or Pension Document with photograph -- to the vaccination center. However, if you are aged between 45 and 59, then you would need a comorbid certificate along with a photo ID card.

Following is the list of 20 comorbid conditions for those aged between 45 and 59:

1. Heart failure with hospital admission in the past one year.

2. Post cardiac transplant/ Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD).

3. Significant left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF < 40 per cent).

4. Moderate or severe valvular heart disease.

5. Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or Idiopathic PAH.

6. Coronary artery disease with past CABG/ PTCA/ MI AND hypertension/ diabetes on treatment.

7. Angina and hypertension/ diabetes treatment.

8. CT/MRI documented stroke and hypertension/diabetes on treatment.

9. Pulmonary artery hypertension and hypertension/diabetes on treatment

10. Diabetes (>10 years or with complication) and hypertension on treatment

11. Kidney/Liver/Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/on wait-list

12. End stage kidney disease on haemodialysis/CAPD

13. Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/immunosuppressant medications.

14. Decompensated cirrhosis.

15. Severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations in last two years/ FEVI <50 per cent.

16. Lymphoma/Leukaemia/Myeloma

17. Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after July 1,2020 OR currently on any cancer therapy.

18. Sickle Cell Disease/Bone marrow failure/Aplastic Anemia/Thalassemia Major

19. Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases/HIV infection

20. Persons with disabilities due to intellectual disabilities/muscular dystrophy/acid attack with involvement of respiratory system/Persons with disabilities having high support needs/multiple disabilities including deaf-blindness.

What about the vaccination cost?

Vaccines will be provided for free government health facilities while beneficiaries will have to pay Rs 250 per person per dose (Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 as operational charges) at private facilities.

