The second phase of coronavirus vaccination, which involves vaccinating those above 60 and people over 45 with comorbid conditions, started on Monday. For the second phase, beneficiaries will have to register themselves on the CoWIN portal or Arogya Setu App.



CoWIN is a digital platform launched by the government to help citizens register themselves for the vaccination drive by booking an appointment at the nearby vaccination centres.

The government has also released the guidelines and stated that the appointment for vaccination will be linked with the availability of the vaccine doses.

Here we have compiled all the answers to your queries regarding the CoWIN registration process, cost of the vaccine, among others:

How can a person book the vaccine appointment on the CoWIN platform?

The booking of a vaccination slot is not a tough task and it can be done easily with these simple steps:

Step 1: You need to visit the government portal of CoWIN i.e. www.cowin.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, you will be able to see the option of 'Register Yourself'.

Step 3: Click on that option and you will be redirected to the self-registration page of CoWIN.

Step 4: Enter your 10 digits mobile number, and click on get OTP.

Step 5: Once you receive it, enter the OTP number, and click on the Verify button.

Step 6: In the next step, you will be redirected to the vaccination registration page. Now, you have to enter the details of your ID proof.

Step 7: Fill in the details and upload the identity document.

Step 8: The portal will now ask if you have any comorbid condition, you can answer it by clicking on the yes or no option. If yes, then you have to upload the proof.

Step 9: Now, the page will ask you to schedule your appointment.

Step 10: You can select the vaccination centre as per your choice. Now, click on the book button, and you are done.

What is the time slot for the registration process?

The registration process started on Monday. The timings for the registration are 9 am to 3 pm. The government guidance note read, "Appointments for any date for a COVID Vaccination Center will be closed at 3:00 pm on that day for which the slots were opened".

Can the citizens register for vaccination from any other apps or platforms too?

Yes, the citizens can register for the vaccination from other apps like Aarogya Setu and a common service app.

What is the price of the COVID vaccine?

The vaccination drive that is taking place at the government hospitals is free of cost. On the other hand, the people who will be visiting the private hospitals for vaccination need to pay up to Rs 250 for a dose of vaccine.

