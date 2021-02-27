The Union Health Ministry has said that beneficiaries will have to get themself register for the vaccination through its portal Co-WIN 2.0, check out the registration process:

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is all set to launch the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination from March 1. In this phase, people above the age of 60 or those above 45 years of age with co-morbidities will be vaccinated.

The Union Health Ministry has said that beneficiaries will have to get themself register for the vaccination through its portal Co-WIN 2.0.

What will be the features of Co-WIN 2.0?

There will be some advanced features in the Co-WIN 2.0 that will help the beneficiaries to register themselves from March 1. Check out the below-listed features of the app:

* The new version of the Co-WIN app will come with the advanced feature of a GPS-enabled setting.

* There will also be a walk-in-provision to register yourself for the vaccination. In this, the people will be provided with the provision of registering at the session site too.

* Not only this, but a person can make four appointments on one mobile phone.

* There will be no option for choosing the vaccine but there will be an option for selecting the date and centre.

How can a person register on Co-WIN 2.0?

To register on the Co-WIN 2.0, here are some simple steps that a person needs to follow:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Co-WIN at cowin.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your 10-digit mobile number or Aadhaar number to register yourself.

Step 3: By entering the number, you will receive an OTP, and you have to submit it.

Step 4: Once you are done with the registration process, get your vaccination done on the scheduled date and time.

Step 5: After this, you will receive a Reference ID by which you can get your vaccination certificate.

What are the documents required for the Co-WIN 2.0 registration process?

* For those who are aged above 45 years and are comorbid, they will have to upload a medical certificate, mentioning their comorbid condition.

* For the people who are above the age of 60, they need to carry their Aadhaar card or voter ID card or a photo ID card for the vaccination process.

What will be the charge of the vaccination process?

The vaccination will be free of cost at the government centres. However, the people who will be going through the vaccination process at private health centres will have to pay a "pre-fixed charge".

The vaccination process will take place at 10,000 government centres and at more than 20,000 private centres from March 1.

