‘Cow-ed Or Mere Cow-ardice?’: Shashi Tharoor’s Dig At Centre Over Withdrawal Of Cow Hug Day Appeal

A day after the Animal Welfare Board of India withdrew its appeal to celebrate February 14 as "Cow Hug Day", Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted his humorous take on it.

Was the Government cow-ed by the jokes made at its expense or was it merely cow-ardice? My guess is the original appeal was an oral instruction: “Valentine’s Day: let them hug their guy” & the last word was misheard by a HindiRashtravadi as gaay! pic.twitter.com/o7uPzBnlho — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 11, 2023

He said that the "let them hug their guy" instruction may have been misinterpreted as "gaay".

"Was the Government cow-ed by the jokes made at its expense or was it merely cow-ardice? My guess is the original appeal was an oral instruction: "Valentine's Day: let them hug their guy" & the last word was misheard by a HindiRashtravadi as gaay," the Senior Congress leader tweeted.

It had earlier been announced that animal lovers should celebrate Valentine's Day with cows to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness".

"All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy," read the notice issued by the board under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The board had said that hugging cows would bring "emotional richness" and increase "individual and collective happiness".

This was the first time that the AWBI had appealed to cow lovers in the country to celebrate "Cow Hug Day".

Amid the ongoing criticisms by various political leaders and also by normal citizens criticising this announcement on social media, the board withdrew its earlier announcement.

"As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for the celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn," the board's Secretary S K Dutta said in a notice.

"I am from a farming community. I hug my cow every day, not just one day, and this is only to divert the issues like unemployment and inflation," said Congress's Rajni Patil, criticising the decision as quoted by India Today.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the industrialist Gautam Adani was a "holy cow" for the prime minister.