The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday said that cows should be declared as the national animal of India and their protection should be made a fundamental right, while denying bail to a cow slaughter accused.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday (September 1) said that cows are “part and parcel” of India’s culture and should be declared as the national animal. The court said this while denying bail to Javed, an accused of cow slaughter who was charged with offences under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act in Uttar Pradesh.

“The work of cow protection is not only of one religious sect, but cow is the culture of India and the work of saving the culture is of every citizen living in the country irrespective of religion,” the court said. The court also observed that cow protection should be made a fundamental right of Hindus.

A single bench headed by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav suggested that the government should pass a bill in the Parliament to give fundamental rights to cows.

Denying bail to the applicant, the court further said “In such a situation, when everyone takes a step forward to unite India and support its faith, then some people whose faith and belief are not at all in the interest of the country, they only weaken the country by talking like this in the country. In view of the above circumstances, prima facie offense is proved to be committed against the applicant.”

The court also added that the accused was previously involved in similar acts, and if bail is granted, then it might ‘disturb’ the harmony of the society at large.

“Government gets gau shalas constructed, but the people who have to take care of the cow do not take care of the cows. Similarly, the private gau-shalas have also become a mere sham today in which people take donations from the public and help from the government in the name of cow promotion, but spend it for their own interest and do not care of the cow,” the court concluded.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha