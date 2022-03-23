New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Novavax Inc on late Tuesday night said its anti-coronavirus vaccine has got the nod of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for use in children aged 12 to 17 years, reported Reuters. This comes nearly four months after the drug regulator authorised Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and above.

Novavax's vaccine will be locally manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in the country under the brand name Covovax. The vaccine, Novavax claimed, is 80 per cent effective against COVID-19 in "late-stage trial testing the shot in 2,247 teens aged 12 to 17 years."

With DCGI's nod, it has become the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to be authorised for kids above 13 years of age after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, and Biological E's Corbevax.

India's vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021 after the DCGI gave its approval to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and SII's Covishield. Initially, the drive was restricted to healthcare workers and frontline staff, but was expanded later in phased manner.

On March 14, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had announced that vaccination for children in the age group of 12 -14 years will begin from March 16. However, Mandaviya had said that Biological Evans' Corbevax will only be administered to the 12-14 years age group.

"If the children are safe then the country is safe! I am happy to inform that the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting from March 16," he had said in a Tweet in Hindi.

Later, the Centre advised states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that only those who have attained the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination are vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a virtual meeting with states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan clarified if the beneficiary is registered but has not attained the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination, the vaccine will not be administered.

