Coronavirus Vaccination: Ahead of phase three of the vaccination drive, the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, as directed by the Centre, have declared their prices for Covishield and Covaxin for state and UT governments and open market.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The 'liberalised and accelerated' phase three of COVID-19 vaccination that includes inoculating those between the age group of 18 to 45 will begin across the country from May 1. Ahead of phase three of the vaccination drive, the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, as directed by the Centre, have declared their prices for Covishield and Covaxin for state and union territory (UT) governments and open market.

However, with the declaration of prices, an endless debate on which vaccine is better has once again begun across the country. Therefore, we at English Jagran have come up to clear all your confusion about the price, efficacy and effectiveness of Covishield and Covaxin.

Covishield vs Covaxin Efficacy:

The AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield', as per the data released by the SII, has an effectiveness of 70 per cent. However, it can be increased to 90 per cent if people are administered a half dose in jab one and a full dose a month later.

On the other hand, Covaxin, India's indigenously developed vaccine, has shown the efficacy of 78 per cent. It climbs to 100 per cent against 'severe COVID-19 cases'.

Note: Both the vaccines are administered in two doses.

Covishield vs Covaxin Price:

The SII has said that Covishield will be provided to states and UTs at Rs 400 per dose. While it will be provided to the Centre and private sector at Rs 150 and Rs 600 respectively.

"For the next two months, we will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production. Going ahead, 50 per cent of our capacities will be served to the Government of India's vaccination program, and the remaining 50 per cent of the capacity will be for the state governments and private hospitals," the SII statement read.

On the other hand, Covaxin is a bit expensive than Covishield. The Centre will have to pay Rs 150 per dose while the states and UTs will be provided Covaxin at Rs 600 per dose. For private hospitals, it is priced at Rs 1,200.

"We are deeply concerned by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India and the world. We sincerely wish for the safety and good health of everyone. Bharat Biotech is honoured to develop, manufacture and supply COVAXIN for India's vaccine rollout at Rs 150 per dose, which is distributed for free by the Govt. of India. We would like to state that more than 50 per cent of our capacities have been reserved for Central Government supplies," said Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna M Ella.

Here it is noteworthy to mention that the price is only for people in the age group of 18 to 45 years and the vaccination process for healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above 45 will continue as before.

What will be the final price for consumers?

At COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) run by the Centre, vaccines will be administered for free. However, the final prices at private and state or UT CVCs might vary. However, several states like Uttar Pradesh, Goa, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Kerala have announced that vaccines will be administered for free.

Do I need to take the second dose of both vaccines?

Yes, you do need to take the second dose of vaccine whether it is Covishield or Covaxin. The second dose of Covaxin will be given after four to six weeks while it is four to eight weeks in the case of Covishield.

Can I take one dose of Covaxin and one of Covishield?

No, you can't take one dose of Covaxin and one of Covishield. Both doses have to be of the same vaccine.

Can I get infected by COVID-19 even after taking both vaccine doses?

Yes, you can get infected even after taking both vaccine doses. However, as per the Union Health Ministry, you will likely have mild symptoms or you will be asymptomatic.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma