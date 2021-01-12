The photos of the first batch of Covishield vaccine that has arrived are doing rounds on the internet now and the netizens could not be happier for it.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Four days ahead of the vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus, the first batch of the vaccine, Covishield, produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) has arrived in Delhi. The photos of the first batch that has arrived are doing rounds on the internet now and the netizens could not be happier for it.

Check out the photos and videos:

Here we go... First look at the vial of #CovidVaccine from SII. The first batch just arrived in Bengaluru. More photos in thread... #Covishield https://t.co/jTeV2uRRnM pic.twitter.com/SOsNEmiGr3 — Chethan Kumar (@Chethan_Dash) January 12, 2021

6,47,500 doses of COVIShield vaccine arrive at a storage facility in Bengaluru. Rest to arrive in Belagavi tomorrow. Karnataka is slated to receive 7.95 lakh vials of the vaccine against #COVID19. Each vial contains 10 doses of 0.5ml vaccine, says Health Minister @mla_sudhakar pic.twitter.com/GRpYPxgzIs — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) January 12, 2021

The news agency ANI reported, "Temperature-controlled facility, ranging from -20 degrees Celsius to +25 degrees Celsius, at our two Cargo terminals can efficiently & safely handle Covid-19 vaccines. Both terminals can handle around 5.7 mn vials in a day," DIAL CEO said.

The first consignment left from Pune airport on Tuesday morning and it has arrived in New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The Pune airport also tweeted and said, "Ready get set go! Stand by India! The vaccine to kill the disease is being loaded into the aircraft for distribution all over the country now."

The vaccine to kill the disease is being loaded onto the aircrafts for distribution all over the country now.@AAI_Official @aairedwr pic.twitter.com/5lY9i4Tjdk — PuneAirport (@aaipunairport) January 12, 2021

It is reported that the first consignment of 6,47,500 doses of vaccines have arrived in Bengaluru today, and the second consignment consisting of a similar quantity is expected to arrive in Belagavi tomorrow. The report further says that today's vaccine arrived in flight and tomorrow it will arrive by road.

For the unversed, the location where the Covishield vaccines have flown from Pune are Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Karnal, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guwahati, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Bhubaneswar.

