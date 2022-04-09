New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The prices of two of the most administered COVID-19 vaccines in India, Covishield, and Covaxin have been reduced drastically. The manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin have decided to sell the vaccines at Rs 225 per shot to private hospitals. The Serum Institute of India, which manufactures Covishield cut the rate of the vaccine from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose while Covaxin's manufacturer Bharat Biotech brought down the price from Rs 1,200 to Rs 225.

"We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to ₹ 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+," Poonawalla tweeted.

“Announcing #CovaxinPricing. We welcome the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of #COVAXIN from ₹ 1200 to ₹ 225 per dose, for #privatehospitals," wrote Ella.

This comes as the Health Ministry announced the roll out of precaution or booster dose for 18 plus population from April 10. The ministry said those above 18 years of age aand who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for the precaution dose. The facility will be available in all private vaccination centers, a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry said.

Interestingly, a day earlier on Friday itself, Serum Institute of India's CEO, Adar Poonawalla announced new rates for the Covishield vaccine. In a notification, the pharmaceutical company said that the end-users will have to pay Rs 600 plus taxes for the Covishield booster dose and the hospitals will get it at a discounted price.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, held an orientation meeting of the health secretaries of all the states and Union territories. He informed that no fresh registration would be required for the precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on the CoWIN platform.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha