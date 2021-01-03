The Drugs Controller General of India on Sunday granted approval to Oxford-AstraZeneca's 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' for a restricted emergency use in India -- a move that would pave the way for an inoculation drive across the country in the coming months.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Drugs Controller General of India on Sunday granted approval to Oxford-AstraZeneca's 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' for a restricted emergency use in India -- a move that would pave the way for an inoculation drive across the country in the coming months. The development came a day after the Central government conducted a dry run across the country to address the preparedness to launch a COVID-19 vaccine.

With the inoculation drive on the horizon, here's all you need to know about Covidshield and Covaxin:

Efficacy

Covishield has showcased 62 per cent efficacy in trials where two full dozes of participants were given to candidates. However, in participants who received a low doze after a full doze, the efficacy was as high as 90 per cent. The efficacy of Covaxin can be determined only 14 days post the second shot, the company had said after Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij, who was a trial participant, tested positive for coronavirus just days after inoculated with Covaxin.



Developers and Manufacturers

Covishield has been developed by Oxford university and pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca. The vaccine will be manufactured in India by Pune-based pharmaceutical firm Serum Institute of India. Covaxin, on the other hand, has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research.

Cost

While no final word on the cost of any of the two vaccines has been made yet, SII's CEO Adar Poonawalla has said Covishield will cost Rs 400. Bharat Biotech's vaccine is likely to cost Rs 100. Whether citizens will have to pay the amount is yet to be seen. Yesterday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said that the vaccines would be provided free of cost to the front-line workers.

Storage

Both Covisheld and Covaxin have to be stored between 2 degree and 8 degree Celsius, which is compatible with all national immunisation programme cold chain requirements.



When did the two companies apply for the approval?

SII had applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for EUA for Oxford COVID-19 vaccine on December 6, while the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had sought the nod for its indigenously developed Covaxin on December 7.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja