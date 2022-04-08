New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Serum Institute of India (SII) on Friday (April 8) announced in a notification that the end-users will have to pay Rs 600 plus taxes for the Covishield booster dose and the hospitals will get it at a discounted price.

The news comes after the Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that the COVID-19 precaution dose will be available to the 18+ population starting from April 10 at private vaccination centers.

"It has been decided that precaution dose of COVID vaccines will be made available to 18+ population group at private vaccination centres. The administration of Precaution Dose to 18+ population through Private Vaccination Centres would start from 10th April (Sunday), 2022," the statement issued by the Centre said.

Furthermore, Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of SII, said that all new SII orders will come with a free replacement policy, as reported by CNBC-TV18.

"For future orders, Serum will replace expired vaccines for new orders placed by hospitals. No hospital should ever have to throw away vaccines," he said.

Poonawalla also mentioned that Covovax will be available on Cowin in 10-14 days, depending on the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) clearance.

"Covovax will be available at Rs 900 plus tax. We have about 100 million doses of Covovax ready. Hope NTAGI clears Covovax in the next 10 days," he said.

"We have already exported about 40 million doses of Covovax over the past two months," he added.

Meanwhile, India started vaccinating children aged 12 to 14 years on March 16. The government has still not taken a decision on vaccinating those aged below 12 years and the health ministry has consistently said that additional need for vaccination and the inclusion of the population for vaccination are examined constantly. So far, around 96 percent of the 15-plus population in the country has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 83 percent has received both doses.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha