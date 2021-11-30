New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Serum Institute of India’s Covishield was found to be effective against the moderate to severe COVID-19 infection during the second wave of pandemic in India which was dominated by the heavily transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal said.

The study published in The Lancet was aimed at evaluating the real-world scenarios related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effectiveness of Covishield vaccine manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

The vaccine efficacy in fully vaccinated individuals was found to be at 63 per cent, Lancet said.

During the moderate to severe disease phase, the vaccine efficacy was found to be at 81 per cent, the findings added.

The study included a comparison between 2379 cases of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection and 1981 controls. The study also found that cellular immune protection might compensate for decreasing humoral immunity against the virus variants and prevent moderate-to-severe disease as well as the need for hospitalisation.

The findings come even as a new Covid variant - Omicron or the B.1.1.529 has been detected in South Africa last week to be designated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a ''variant of concern''.

On Monday, the WHO said the Omicron variant poses a "very high" risk globally, while pointing out that there remains uncertainties on how contagious and dangerous the Omicron strain is.

Meanwhile, the Covishield-maker Serum Institute of India resumed vaccine exports for distribution to low- and middle-income nations under the global vaccine-sharing programme COVAX.

The total number of Covishield doses manufactured so far has crossed the 1.25 billion mark, according to the latest data released by Pune-based vaccine maker.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma