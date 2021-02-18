Maharashtra Coronavirus News: BMC Commissioner IS Chahal said stamps will be put on back of the hands of patients staying in home quarantine.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday clamped imposed fresh safety measures as the financial capital reported 736 fresh COVID-19 infections in a day while the state reported 5,427 new cases, a daily tally not seen in more than two months.

As per the new rules, if five or more COVID-19 patients are found in a building, it will be sealed. BMC Commissioner IS Chahal said stamps will be put on back of the hands of patients staying in home quarantine.

"300 marshals will be hired to keep an eye on people traveling in local trains without face mask. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keep an eye on violators in Mumbai," he was quoted by News18 as saying.

The BMC has also made wearing of masks mandatory at all public places and public transport including local trains, and those violating the rule will be fined Rs 200.

Moreover, wedding halls, clubs, and restaurants etc will be raided to check if they are flouting Covid-19 rules. No gatherings will be held without attendees wearing masks.

Earlier in the day, authorities in two eastern Maharashtra districts of Amravati and Yavatmal announced strict implementation of restrictions, including a weekend lockdown in Amravati, to stem the rising cases of COVID-19.

The administration in Yavatmal district ordered curbs on gatherings and also closure of schools (which had reopened for select classes) for ten days.

A weekend lockdown was announced in Amravati district, from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday, a period during which markets and other establishments will remain shut, but essential services will remain unaffected.

Both Amravati and Yavatmal fall in Vidarbha, a region which has been reporting a steady rise in COVID-19 cases since the start of February.

The government last month extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till February 28, even as a lot of restrictions have been eased in the last few months.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta