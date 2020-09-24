Manish Sisodia had tested positive for coronavirus on September 14 and was in home isolation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, is also suffering from dengue. According to news agency ANI, his blood platelet count is dropping.

The deputy CM was has now been shifted to Saket's Max Hospital from Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital where he was admitted on Wednesday after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels. LNJP is a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

Sisodia tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and had been in home isolation. According to reports, he will be administered an RT-PCR test in a couple of days.

News agency PTI quoted a senior doctor of the hospital on Thursday saying that Sisodia is in ICU since Wednesday and his condition is stable. The doctor told that he has been put on oxygen support, and under constant observation.

In a video message, Sisodia praised the efforts made by doctors at the LNJP hospital.

"I have been brought to the LNJP Hospital after a need was felt for it. But, seeing the spirit with which the doctors and other healthcare workers are serving patients, I must say, as a deputy chief minister, it is very encouraging," he said.

"It is a wonderful facility here and I am very proud of them. If you need any medical attention in this coronavirus time, LNJP is ready to serve you," the minister said.

Sisodia was unable to attend the one-day Delhi Assembly session on September 14 since he had tested positive for the disease.

Sisodia is the second cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to have tested positive for Covid-19. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was infected in June and was hospitalised thereafter. Jain’s condition improved after he was administered plasma therapy.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta