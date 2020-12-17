COVID-linked Mucormycosis fungal infection: The infection tends to occur the most in patients who have a weakened immunity from a serious illness. It must not be left undiagnosed for long or it can lead to loss of vision, nose, jaw bones, and even death.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi have identified over dozen cases of Mucormycosis fungal infection trigged mostly in the patients who have recovered from COVID-19. As per hospital authorities, the fungal infection has 50 per cent case mortality -- when not treated early -- and lead to loss of vision, nose, and jaw bones.

The infection tends to occur the most in patients who have a weakened immunity from a serious illness. At a time when the COVID-19 infections are still topping 30K every day, it is pertinent to know the symptoms, causes, and treatment of the fungal infection:

What causes Mucormycosis fungal infection?

The ubiquitous fungus is found in the environment, though it attacks those COVID-19-recovered patients who were given certain medicines that lower the body's ability to fight germs, the experts said, as quoted in a report by news agency ANI.

The disease can be caused by mucormycetes moulds, which are found in soil, leaves, or rotting woods. The fungus can enter the body through breathing, open wounds or cuts.

Symptoms:

The infection must not be left undiagnosed for long or it can lead to loss of vision, nose, jaw bones, and even death. A person with this fungal infection generally experiences the following symptoms:

Face numbness

One-side nose obstruction

Eye-swelling

sinus pain

headache

Diagnosis

You should see a doctor if you are experiencing the above symptoms post the COVID recovery. A definite diagnosis will be made by identification of fungi in the patient's tissue. For this, a doctor may collect a sample of your nasal discharge.

Treatment

Most patients have suffered significant tissue damage by the time diagnosis is made. Hence, most patients require anti-fungal medication and surgical debridement.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja