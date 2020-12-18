Earlier, ENT and eye surgeons at Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital came across at least 12 new cases of Mucormycosis in people who have recovered from the coronavirus in recent past and termed it as COVID-19-triggered Mucormycosis.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the dangers looming over due to the coronavirus pandemic, a new deadly disease has alarmed the health authorities. The Mucormycosis fungus, which is a rare but deadly fungal infection triggered by the COVID-19, has been in the news since cases have been reported in Delhi earlier this month. Now, within a fortnight, Mucormycosis has affected people in Mumbai and Ahmedabad also.

According to media reports, at least 44 people have been diagnosed with the Mucormycosis in Ahmedabad, of which nine people have succumbed to the deadly infection. The infection, doctors say, also resulted in the loss of eyesight for some people and several other side-effects.

Earlier, ENT and eye surgeons at Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital came across at least 12 new cases of Mucormycosis in people who have recovered from the coronavirus in recent past and termed it as COVID-19-triggered Mucormycosis. The doctors said that the fungal infection is not new, but the new thing is that it is triggered by COVID-19.

'Black Fungus or mucormycosis has been a cause of disease and death of patients in transplants, and ICU and immunodeficient individuals since long. However, it is the rapid increase in the numbers seen in unsuspected recovering COVID-19 patients that is causing the grave concern", Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said in a statement.

"In the last 15 days, ENT surgeons have seen 13 cases of COVID-19-triggered mucormycosis in over 50 per cent patients, with loss of eyesight, and removal of the nose and jaw bone needed," it said, adding, "Mortality is currently being seen in the range of 50 per cent (five patients), with certain deaths when there is the involvement of brain".

As per the experts, Covid-19 patients are more susceptible to this virus, adding that it is there in the air. They say that it is a ubiquitous fungus and is present in the plant, animal and air but it is attacking covid recovered patients because they have been given steroids and have co-morbidities, which make it even worse.

What is Mucormycosis?

Also known as zygomycosis, the Mucormycosis is a rare but critical fungal infection caused by a group of moulds known as micromycetes, according to the CDC (Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention). These moulds are present naturally in the environment. However, it affects humans when the body's immunity system has been weakened and it is vulnerable. It affects the lungs and the sinuses following inhalation of fungal spores from the air. The fungus can also enter the body through open wounds or cuts.

These fungi aren’t harmful to most people. However, for people who have weakened immune systems, breathing in micromycetes spores can cause an infection in the lungs or sinuses which can spread to other parts of the body. The CDC also clarifies that Mucormycosis is not contagious. That means, it cannot transmit between people and animals.

Symptoms of Mucormycosis:

Face numbness

One-side nose obstruction

Eye-swelling

Sinus pain

Headache

Posted By: Talib Khan