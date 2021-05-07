Black Fungus Infection: The Black Fungus is a fungal infection that is triggered by the COVID-19 and is commonly seen in patients who have recovered from the coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the second wave of COVID-19 when the country is reporting a record number of daily infections and the biggest spikes in daily fatalities, doctors at one of Delhi's largest private facility, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, have said that they are seeing a rise in COVID-19-triggered Black Fungus cases, which is also known as mucormycosis.

The Black Fungus or mucormycosis had been a cause of disease and deaths of patients in transplants, ICUs and immunodeficient patients in December also. The Black Fungus is a fungal infection that is triggered by the COVID-19 and is commonly seen in patients who have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to Dr Manish Munjal, senior ENT surgeon at the SGRH, as quoted by PTI, "We are seeing a rise again in this dangerous fungal infection triggered by COVID-19. In the last two days, we have admitted six cases of mucormycosis. Last year, this deadly infection caused high mortality with many patients suffering from the loss of eyesight and the removal of the nose and the jaw bone."

Dr Ajay Swaroop, the chairman of the ENT department at the hospital, said the use of steroids in the treatment of COVID-19 coupled with the fact that many coronavirus patients have diabetes could be one of the reasons for this rise in the number of black fungus cases again. He said the infection is commonly seen in patients who have recovered from COVID-19 but have comorbidities such as diabetes, kidney or heart failure or cancer.

"Early clinical suspicion on symptoms such as nose obstruction, swelling in the eyes or cheeks and black crusts in the nose should immediately prompt a biopsy and start of antifungal therapy as early as possible," he said.

What are the causes of Black Fungus infection?

According to experts, the ubiquitous fungus is found in the environment, though it attacks COVID-19-recovered patients who were given certain medicines that lower the body's ability to fight germs. The disease can be caused by mucormycetes moulds, which are found in soil, leaves, or rotting woods. The fungus can enter the body through breathing, open wounds or cuts. However, it affects humans when the body’s immunity system has been weakened and it is vulnerable. It affects the lungs and the sinuses following inhalation of fungal spores from the air.

Symptoms of Black Fungus infection:

The infection can lead to loss of vision, nose, jawbones, and even death.

Face numbness

One-side nose obstruction

Eye-swelling

Sinus pain

Headache

How can it be diagnosed?

You should see a doctor if you are experiencing the above symptoms post the COVID recovery. A definite diagnosis will be made by the identification of fungi in the patient's tissue. For this, a doctor may collect a sample of your nasal discharge.

What is the treatment for Black Fungus infection?

Most patients require both anti-fungal medication as well as surgical debridement. This is because they already suffered significant tissue damage by the time the diagnosis is made. This year, Mumbai-based Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited received approval from DCGI to use an anti-fungal drug for the treatment of mucormycosis. The company got approval for anti-fungal medication — Liposomal Amphotericin B or LAmB — as a medical intervention in patients of mucormycosis, reported IANS.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan