Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Aggarwal informed that the recovery rate now stands at 96 per cent and the country is witnessing a downward trend in active cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that the COVID-19 vaccinations can reduce the chances of hospitalisation by 80 per cent and gives nearly 94 per cent protection from the deadly disease. The health ministry's observation was based on several studies conducted on Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who received the COVID-19 vaccination in India.

"Studies show that chances of hospitalisation are 75-80 per cent less in individuals vaccinated against COVID. The possibility of such individuals needing oxygen support is around 8 per cent and the risk of ICU admission is only 6 per cent in vaccinated persons," NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said.

Paul further cited studies on the efficiency of the vaccine in healthcare workers which show that the possibility of needing oxygen support is around 8 per cent and the risk of ICU admission is only 6 per cent in vaccinated individuals. He added that good coverage of vaccines amongst the health care workers have saved thousands of lives of the health care workers in this pandemic.

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Aggarwal informed that the recovery rate now stands at 96 per cent and the country is witnessing a downward trend in active cases.

"We have been witnessing an increase in the recovery rate since May 3, which now stands at 96 per cent. We are seeing a downward trend in active cases. Between June 11 and June 17, the overall positivity case was less than 5 per cent in 513 districts," he informed.

Addressing concerns around the impact of the third coronavirus wave on children, Aggarwal said, “It may not be true that children will be disproportionately affected in the third wave as the serosurvey shows seropositivity was almost equal in all age groups. But govt is not leaving any stone unturned in terms of preparations."

As many as 62,480 new COVID-19 cases and 1,587 deaths were recorded in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday. With the new cases, the country's tally has climbed to 2,97,62,793 including 7,98,656 active cases and 3,83,490 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health, the active cases dropped below the 8-lakh mark after 73 days. The daily positivity rate in India now stands at 3.24 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.80 per cent. The daily positivity rate has been below 5 per cent for the eleventh consecutive day.



(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan