New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with leaders of the US, Japan and Australia will participate in the first Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi, United States President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison would also discuss regional and global issues of shared interest.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Quad leaders will deliberate on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and focus on a coronavirus vaccine initiative to effectively deal with the pandemic. The report further stated that the Quad vaccine initiative will project and reinforce India's credentials as a reliable manufacturer and supplier of the vaccines, reaffirming the country's stature as the "pharmacy of the world".

A major deliverable at the summit will be the vaccine initiative under which vaccines against COVID-19 will be developed in the US, manufactured in India, financed by Japan and US, and supported by Australia. Contemporary issues such as post-pandemic recovery, resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change will also be on the agenda of the Quad meeting.

The Quad leaders are also expected to confirm their intentions to reduce their dependence on China-produced rare earths, Nikkei Asia reported. According to the report, China currently produces nearly 60 per cent of the world's rare earths, and its market power has posed supply concerns. The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue nations intend to counter this by cooperating in funding new production technologies and development projects.

Last month, the foreign ministers of the four countries held a virtual meeting, in which they agreed to work towards a "free and open Indo-Pacific" region while strongly opposing any attempts by Beijing to alter the status quo in the East and South China seas by force.

In November 2017, India, Japan, the US and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan