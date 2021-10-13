New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the festivities are around the corner, concern for the vaccination of children has risen once again. Parents are worried about the safety of their children amid a possible third wave of Coronavirus clubbed with the seasonal rise in the infection due to the upcoming festivals. The increased footfall in markets during the festivals poses a serious challenge to the safety of children amid the pandemic.

To overcome this hurdle at the earliest the Health Ministry is working on developing vaccines for children to immune them from the virus. Four such vaccines are lined up for final approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). Here's all you need to know about these vaccines:

Zydus Cadila's ZvCoV-D

Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine called ZvCoV-D has been approved for emergency use in age groups 12 and above. It has received Emergency Use Authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). However, ZvCoV-D is yet to be recommended to the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVEC).

This vaccine is indigenously developed which means that it is made in India. Zydus Cadila is a homegrown brand headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. They have developed ZvCoV-D as a needle-free vaccine for the convenience of children. It is also the first COVID-19 vaccine to be administered in the age group of 12-18 years in the country.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called Covaxin is recommended for use in ages 2 and above. It is the second Covid-19 vaccine to be approved for emergency use among children in India after ZvCoV-D. However, worldwide Covaxin is one of the first vaccines to be approved for children of the 2-18 age group.

Again this vaccine has also not yet been included as part of the vaccination drive. Its recommendation is being reviewed by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Biological E's Corbevax

Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine called Corbevax has been cleared for trials in children aged 5-18. The vaccine has been developed with support from the Department of Biotechnology and its PSU Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) from the preclinical stage to phase 3 studies. Corbevax is also said to serve as a single booster dose in those who are fully inoculated with either Covishield or Covaxin.

Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covovax

Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine called Covovax has been cleared for trials in children aged 2-18. It is the Indian version of the Novovax vaccine which is developed in India by the Serum Institute for children.

