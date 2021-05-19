COVID-19 Vaccines: As the world's biggest vaccination drive is underway, there is a lot of buzzes that surrounds around the use of the vaccines, it's efficacy and possible side effects.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has so far approved three vaccines to be used for its inoculation drive to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, is the third addition to the list of vaccines approved in India followed by Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. As the world's biggest vaccination drive is underway, there is a lot of buzzes that surrounds around the use of the vaccines, it's efficacy and possible side effects.

We at Jagran English bring you some noteworthy differences between the three vaccines available in India you must be aware of.

The efficiency rate of Sputnik V, Covishield & Covaxin:

The Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, recently approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has an efficacy rate of 91.6 per cent. It has a high response in curbing the severity of the virus.

In comparison to this, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin which has been recently found to be neutralizing against the UK variant has an efficacy rate of over 78 to 81 per cent.

Serum Institute of India's Covishield vaccine, on the other hand, has an efficacy rate of over 70.4 per cent. Its efficacy could reach up to 90 per cent if doses of the vaccine are taken weeks apart.

Possible side effects of the three vaccines:

Most of the side effects of the vaccines subside in a few weeks and they depend on person to person. However, the nature of these vaccines is different in all three vaccines.

According to a Lancet study published in February 2021 the side effects of Sputnik V includes:

-Headache

-Fatigue

-Pain at the injection site

-Flu-like illness

As per the Covaxin fact sheet, its side effects include:

-Redness, swelling, pain at the injection site

-Fever

-Sweating and/ or chills

-Malaise, body ache

-Nausea and vomiting

-Itching and rashes

-Headache

The side effects of Covishield are similar to that of Covaxin. They include:

-Pain at the injection site

-Redness

-Moderate or high fever

-Drowsiness and lethargy

-Arm stiffness

-Body ache and pain

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta