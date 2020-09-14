Poonwalla said that pharma firms were not increasing production capacity to meet the global requirements of vaccine in lesser duration.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the world still battling the coronavirus pandemic while pinning its hope on a vaccine for the disease, the chief executive of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturing firm has said that sufficient production of COVID-19 vaccine to meet the global requirements will not be met until the end of 2024.

In an interview with Financial Times, Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of Serum Institute on India, said that pharma firms were not increasing production capacity to meet the global requirements of vaccine in lesser duration.

“It’s going to take four to five years until everyone gets the vaccine on this planet,” Poonawalla was quoted as saying.

The SII chief executive had earlier predicted that if coronavirus shot is a two-dose vaccine, as in the case of measles or rotavirus, then at least 15 billion doses will be required globally.

(Note: Jagran English has not verified the statement with the company or the spokesman and does not vouch for its accuracy.)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta