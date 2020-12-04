In its presentation, the ministry said that COVID-19 vaccine will be first given to about one crore health workers, including doctors and nurses, the sources added.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a significant development, the coronavirus vaccine will be administered to 1 crore health workers associated with both public and private sectors, following which it will be given to 2 crore front-line workers, sources said as quoted by news agency PTI, citing Union Health Ministry's presentation during the all-party meet chaired by PM Modi earlier in the day.

In its presentation, the ministry said that COVID-19 vaccine will be first given to about one crore health workers, including doctors and nurses. Thereafter, it will be given to about two crore front-line workers such as police and armed forces personnel, and municipal workers, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the meet said that India will get the COVID-19 vaccine in a few weeks and noted that the Centre is in talks with state governments to decide the price of the vaccine.

"Experts believe that COVID-19 vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks. As soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. Healthcare, frontline workers and the elderly person suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in vaccination," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Teams of Central and State governments are working together for vaccine distribution. India has the expertise and capacity in vaccine distribution and fares better compared to other nations. We have a very big and experienced network in the field of vaccination. We will fully exploit it," he added.

Leaders from all parties attended the all-party meet called by PM Modi to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country. Around 13 leaders from prominent political parties having five or more than five MPs, spoke at the meeting. Sudip Bandyopadhyay from the TMC, Sharad Pawar of the NCP, Nama Nageswara Rao from the TRS and Vinayak Raut from the Shiv Sena, among others, also spoke during the meeting.

This was the second all-party called by the government to discuss the COVID-19 situation since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March. The meeting was also significant as it is being held after Prime Minister Modi's visit to pharmaceutical companies in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review coronavirus vaccine development work there.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan