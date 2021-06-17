COVID-19 Vaccine Updates: Quoting sources, news agency ANI has reported that the Pune-based pharmaceutical firm will also begin clinical trials of the Novavax vaccine for children in July of this year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After successfully launching Covishield, the Serum Insititute of India (SII) is planning to launch Covavax -- which is a version of US firm Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate -- in the country by September.

Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, said that the Pune-based pharmaceutical firm will also begin clinical trials of the Novavax vaccine for children in July of this year.

Earlier this week, Novavax in a statement had said that its vaccine candidate 'NVX-CoV2373' demonstrated 100 per cent protection against moderate and severe disease, 90.4 per cent efficacy overall and met the primary endpoint in its PREVENT-19 pivotal Phase 3 trial.

In a statement, the US-based firm said that the study enrolled 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the US and Mexico to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine. The vaccine demonstrated 93 per cent efficacy against predominantly circulating variants of concern and variants of interest. it added.

Following this, the government on Tuesday said that the efficacy data of Novavax is promising and encouraging and its clinical trials are in an advanced stage of completion in India. It said that there is preparatory work already accomplished by the Serum Institute and they are also conducting a bridging trial which is in advanced stages of completion.

"I am also hoping that they will also start trials on children which is of a special interest to all of us. The pace of vaccination should see a renewed energy from next week onwards when we will realign our efforts, state efforts and effective scale up at ground level is expected. Teams both at the Centre and state are working on building new guidelines for high speed coverage of the vaccination across the country," it said.

