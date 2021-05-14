COVID-19 Vaccine Updates: As per NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul, India will have 216 crore vaccine jabs by year-end that include doses of Covovax, Intranasal, Gennova and other coronavirus vaccines.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines across the country, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul on Thursday said that India will have 216 crore vaccine doses by the year-end which will be enough to vaccinate the entire population.

Noting that "it takes time" to produce a vaccine, Dr Paul, while addressing a presser, said that India is "passing through a phase when supply is finite" which is why the government prioritised the vaccination drive and focussed on vulnerable groups.

"Over two billion doses will be made in the country in five months (August to December) for India and for the people of India. Vaccine will be available for all as we move forward," Dr Paul was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Following are five more COVID-19 vaccines that will be available in India by the year-end as per Dr Paul:

Biological E:

Dr Paul said that Biological E will likely provide 30 crore doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by the year-end. The vaccine is being produced by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Biological E Limited (BE) and it works on the protein subunit BECOV2A formula. It will likely be cheaper while compared to Covaxin and Covishield and will be easy to produce.

Zydus Cadila:

Zydus Cadila COVID-19 vaccine is being produced by Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila. It is a plasmid DNA vaccine vaccine which will be inoculated in three doses. The company will provide 5 crore of its vaccine by the year-end.

"Our vaccine trial for ZyCoV-D, which is a plasmid DNA vaccine, is progressing well. We are looking to submit the data by the end of May and eventually look for approval in June," said Zydus Group managing director Sharvil Patel while speaking to ThePrint.

"We hope to see our efficacy data this month. As soon as we see strong efficacy, which correlates to the strong immunogenicity in Phase II [of the clinical trials], we will look to file for an Emergency User Authorisation," he added.

Gennova:

The Centre has said that Gennova Biopharmaceuticals will provide six crore doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that works on mRNA technology by the year-end. The company had started its human trials last month. It had got delayed after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) asked it to reconduct the animal toxicity study.

"The DCGI cleared it in December, but we had originally submitted our pre-human animal toxicity studies from the work we had done in the US. mRNA is brand-new technology and there’s no commercial mRNA product in India. There were certain protocols and formalities to be followed, wherein they wanted us to repeat the animal toxicity studies in the Indian setting," said a Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by LiveMint.

Intranasal:

After successfully launching its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Bharat Biotech will launch its nasal vaccine Intranasal. The company has started its phase 1 and phase 2 trials and is expected to provide 10 crore doses of its doses by December.

Covovax:

Covovax is also been developed Serum Insititute of India in partnership with US-based vaccine maker Novavax. The vaccine works on NVX-CoV2373 technology and India will get 20 crore of its doses by December. The SII, however, is preparing to launch the vaccine, which has found to be 89.3 per cent effective in a trial in the UK, by June this year.

