New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Close on the heels of BJP's polls promise of free Covid-vaccine in Bihar, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami also announced that coronavirus vaccine will be distributed free of charge in his state as well.

"Once COVID-19 vaccine is ready, it would be administered free of cost to all in the state," the chief minister said. The chief minister's announcement holds significance as the state will go to polls on October 7 next year. Earlier today, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released Bharatiya Janata Party's poll manifesto promising free Covid-19 vaccine once it has been approved by the ICMR.

"As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto", the union finance minister said.

Earlier, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said that India could have its COVID-19 vaccine from more than one source by early next year while adding that the government is chalking out strategy to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccine in the country.

"We're expecting that early next year we should have the vaccine in the country from maybe more than one source. Our expert groups are formulating strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccine in the country," the health minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The health minister has also said that given the population size of the country, India may have to tie up with more than one vaccine manufacturer to ensure that everyone is able to access the shot.

Indicating a flattening in the coronavirus curve, India on Wednesday recorded 55,838 new cases of COVID-19 taking the overall tally of coronavirus cases past 77-lakh mark in the country.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha