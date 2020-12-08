Many companies are in a bid to produce a vaccine whereas, only a few vaccine candidates have received the approvals to perform the clinical testing and vaccine trials.We have compiled a list of coronavirus vaccines that are being made in India

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The race to create COVID-19 vaccines has entered a critical stage after a major surge in coronavirus cases all over the globe. Many researcher and scientist are working tirelessly to develop a clinically developed vaccine and now India has also pulled up its socks after seeing Pfizer and Moderna making its way into the market.

Since Pfizer is not ideal for Indian climate as it needs super-cold storage, so India has resorted to its resources. Meanwhile, many companies are in a bid to produce a vaccine whereas, only a few vaccine candidates have received the approvals to perform the clinical testing and vaccine trials.

We have compiled a list of coronavirus vaccines that are being made in India:

1. COVAXIN

This vaccine is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Last month the vaccine successfully completed Phase 1 and 2 trials and now phase 3 trial, human clinical trial, has begun at AIIMS in New Delhi.

2. COVISHIELD or AstraZeneca

Oxford’s AstraZeneca, one of the leading vaccines candidates for coronavirus, dubbed as COVISHIELD in India. This vaccines are being developed Serum Institute of India and has reached its third trial, human clinical trial. Lately, Serum announced that the vaccine will be ready by February 2021. Adar Poonawalla, further added that the vaccine will be available for healthcare workers and elderly people while the children will have to wait a little longer till the safety data is out.

3. ZyCoV-D

Zydus Cadila, Ahemdabad-based pharma giant is developing this vaccine. The vaccine has commenced its phase 1 in July while the second phase was begun in August. As per TOI, the company is testing two versions of its vaccine, one which makes use of molecular DNA to elicit an immune response, while the other uses a live measles viral strain to provide protection. The vaccine is expected to be available by March 2021.

4. Biological E

This vaccine is being developed in Hyderabad in collaboration with its strategic partners. They have initiated the first and second phase of the clinical trials of the vaccine and as their statement goes, phase 1 and 2 will analyse the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine. It will be tested on about 360 healthy subjects in the age range of 18 to 65 years and the result of the same is expected by February 2021.

5. Mynvax

Bengaluru based medical pharmaceutical has found a very different approach for the vaccine i.e a protein-based vaccine. As per TOI, the vaccine candidate can be stored at 37-degree Celcius for over a month and it will not lose its effectiveness during that period.

6. Gennova Biopharmaceuticals

Pune-based pharmaceutical’s m-RNA vaccine candidate is said to be ready by March 2021. It is a biological product which requires genetic manipulation and hence it needs the approval from the Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation (RCGM), a DBT body before it can approach the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for human trials.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv