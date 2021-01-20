COVID-19 vaccine: First consignment of COVID-19 vaccine from India arrives in Paro valley, Bhutan. Health Miniter Dechen Wangmo will receive vaccines from Indian Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj in presence of PM Dr Lotay Tshering in a modest ceremony.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The first consignment of 1.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccine dosages of Covishield was dispatched to Thimpu, Bhutan from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

An AN-32 aircraft has now arrived with the first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine in Paro valley, Bhutan. Confirming the news Bhutan's PM Lotay Tshering took his to Twitter and wrote, "An AN32 glided its way into the Paro valley around 3.25 pm today, ferrying Bhutan's first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine"

The first consignment carrying 1,50,000 doses of Covishield will be received by Health Miniter Dechen Wangmo from Indian Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj in presence of PM Dr Lotay Tshering in a modest ceremony. With this Bhutan becomes the first country to receive COVID-19 vaccines, manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), from India as a gift.

India shares a special and unique relationship with Bhutan and despite COVID-19 restrictions, India continues to supply to the trade and essential items to the country.

So far, India has provided essential medicines such as PPEs, N95 masks, paracetamol, x-ray machines, hydroxychloroquine and test kits worth over Rs 2.8 cores to Bhutan.

Meanwhile in India, so far 4,54,049 people have been vaccinated, while 0.18 per cent were adverse events following immunisation (AEFI)and 0.002 per cent people had to be hospitalised.

India recorded the highest number of vaccinations that is 2,07,229 people received the dosage against the COVID-19 pandemic on the first day of its launch. Whereas in the US 79,458 people were vaccinated, in UK 19,700 and France 73 were vaccinated on the first day.

Today India reported 1,97,201 active cases taking the toll at 1,05,95,660 COVID-19 cases. So far, 1,52,718 people have lost their lives owing to the deadly virus.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv