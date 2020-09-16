If the trials are successful, the covid vaccine will be available in India as by the end of this year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Russia’s sovereign wealth fund has inked a deal with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, to supply 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik-V, to the Pharma major based in India. Under the agreement, the Indian drug company will carry out Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine in India, pending regulatory approval. If the trials are conducted successfully, the vaccine will be available in India by the end of this year.

“India is amongst most severely impacted countries from COVID 19 and we believe our human adenovirus dual vector platform will provide a safe and scientifically validated option to India in the battle against covid-19," RDIF chief executive officer Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement.

Notably, Russia was the first country to license a novel coronavirus vaccine before large-scale Phase III trials were complete, stirring concern among scientists and doctors about the safety and efficacy of the shot.

The Phase I and II results had shown promise, G V Prasad, co-chairman of Dr Reddy’s, was cited in the RDIF statement as saying.

“Sputnik V vaccine could provide a credible option in our fight against COVID-19 in India,” he said.

The RDF statement, however, did not divulge the price of the but the agency has said previously it was not aiming at making a profit, just covering costs.

The agreement comes as India’s coronavirus cases surged past 5 million on Wednesday, piling pressure on hospitals grappling with unreliable supplies of oxygen that they need to treat tens of thousands of critical patients.

