Covaxin is the first COVID-19 vaccine in the world to be tested on toddlers as young as two years.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On Monday, Bharat Biotech's Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella announced that Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine, can also be tested on toddlers as young as two years. This is the first vaccine in the world that can be tested on kids as well.

Dr Krishna Ella during a virtual press conference said, "…we are now planning a clinical trial on children between two and 15 years. We are going to submit (proposal) to SEC (subject expert committee) soon for that." He further added that the injectable polio vaccine was given to a newborn baby and the results were positive. It's safe to give to children.

Dr Krishna Ella said that Covaxin is an inactivated virus vaccine based on a tested Vero cell platform that has been used for multiple vaccines.

Talking about the vaccine, Covaxin is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and NIV (National Institue of Virology. It was the first vaccine to be tested on children in September.

Covaxin's phase 2 trial was conducted on 380 volunteers including participants in the 12 to 65 years of age bracket.

On the other hand, Pfizer vaccine commenced testing on 12-year-old children in October and Moderna vaccine began in December.

Talking about the COVID-19 cases in India, on Tuesday country reported 16,375 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1.03 crore cases. As per health ministry, the number of fresh cases is marginally lower than on Monday. Also, India reported 201 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,49,850.

Meanwhile, On Tuesday, India reported 20 more cases of new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2, taking the total to 58. The Health Ministry said, “All these people have been kept in single room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments and their close contacts have also been put under quarantine.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv