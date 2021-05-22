Sputnik V: Three million doses of the vaccine will be supplied in bulk by May-end and the number is expected to increase to five million by June.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India will soon begin the production of its third Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V locally by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. The production of the Sputnik V will likely begin in August and the country is expected to produce 850 million doses of the vaccine for rollout. Three million doses of the vaccine will be supplied in bulk by May-end and the number is expected to increase to five million by June. Amidst the Coronavirus wreaking havoc around the world, this Russian vaccine has been found largely effective in treating Covid-19. Here’s all you need to know about the Sputnik V vaccine in India.

Efficacy and side effects of Sputnik V:

The Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19 has the efficacy of 91.6 per cent. It is approved globally across 64 countries and is considered to be highly effective in treating severe Covid-19 cases. The most common side effects of this vaccine based on phase 3 clinical trial data published in The Lancet in February 2021 includes the following symptoms:

• Flu-like illness

• Headache

• Fatigue

• Injection site reactions

These side effects are similar to that of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccines as per CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention).

What is the price of Sputnik V?

The pricing of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is currently capped at Rs. 995 per dose. However, it is expected to come down once the production of the vaccine begins in India by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. No confirmation has been given yet on the pricing of locally manufactured Sputnik V vaccine for Centre and States.

Sputnik V availability in India:

The production of the Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India is expected to start in August as per the latest report by the Indian envoy to Russia, Bala Venkatesh Varma. Russia has already supplied over 2 lakh doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to India. In June, it is expected to increase to 5 million doses.

The Sputnik V vaccine will be produced in three phases in India. The first phase of supply from Russia is already complete. Now, for the second phase, RDIF will send the vaccine in bulk which only needs to be bottled in India.

For the third phase, Russia will transfer its technology to the Indian company who will produce it fully. Russia has also proposed its Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine. It is a single-dose vaccine that has an efficacy of 79.4%. This vaccine is yet to be approved in India.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan