New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Serum Institute of India (SII) can explore an emergency license for the "Covishield" coronavirus vaccine in India based on the trials conducted by Oxford-AstraZeneca. Speaking about the chances of the Covid-19 vaccine being available for use by the end of 2020, SSI chief Adar Poonawala has said that the Oxford-AstraZeneca is on the verge of completion and if they share their data and assure safety, he will explore emergency license options based on UK trials.

"...the UK trial is on the verge of completion, if they un-blindT their study and share the data, while being confident that it is safe, we can explore the possibility of applying for an emergency license with the Indian regulator," Poonawala was quoted as saying by CNN-News18.

