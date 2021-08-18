The phase II and III trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin are going on for children in the age group of 2-18 years. The results of the trials are awaited soon. After it is approved by the regulatory, we may have a COVID-19 vaccine for children by next month.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Finally, the COVID-19 vaccine for children is going to be available in India by September Director of ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) Priya Abraham said in an interview with India Science, the OTT channel of the Department of Science & Technology. She said that NIV is providing support to Bharat Biotech to develop the vaccine for children at the earliest. Presently, the phase II and III trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin are going on for children in the age group of 2-18 years. The results of the trials are awaited soon. After it is approved by the regulatory, we may have a COVID-19 vaccine for children by next month.

Apart from this, Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 vaccine trials are also going on in India. It can also be used for children if approved by the regulatory. Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 vaccine will be the first DNA vaccine that will be available for use in India. The other vaccines that will be made available for Indian citizens include Gennova Biopharmaceuticals' m-RNA vaccine, Biological-E vaccine, Serum Institute of India’s Novovax, and Bharat Biotech's intra-nasal vaccine which does not require a jab and can be delivered through nostrils.

Speaking about the mix and match of COVID-19 vaccines Abraham said "we have tested those samples at NIV and found that the patients who received different vaccines in two doses were safe. No adverse effect was noted and immunogenicity was a little better."

She also cautioned that the chances of contracting COVID-19 are more in the monsoon as infections that spread through mosquito bites like Dengue, Chikangunya and Zika Virus increase during monsoon. "It will be worse to have corona infection on top of these infections which spread through mosquito bites," Abraham said. Further, she advised people to avoid crowded places as it can invite the next wave of Coronavirus.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha