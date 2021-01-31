New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what could be another major relief against the coronavirus fears prevailing since the onset of the deadly pathogen which has claimed over 1.50 lakh lives in the country and has afflicted over a crore, the Covid-19 vaccine for children will be ready by October 2021, and the first dose of the vaccine could be administered to the babies in the same of their birth.



According to PC Nambiar, Director, Group EXIM, Serum Institute of India (SII), which manufactured the Covishield vaccine, the same vaccine for the babies will be then developed as a medicine for the children testing positive of the deadly virus. Nambiar, while addressing a function in Kochi, Kerala, also said that the SII is manufacturing four more vaccines against the COVID-19 and all of them will be ready for use by the end of this year.



Nambiar also said that the Novovax vaccine, which the SII is manufacturing, is going to be ready by June. "The vaccine against the coronavirus for babies will be made available by October this year. Also, Phase 2 clinical trials of COVI-VAC vaccine which is developed in association with Codagenix has been completed,” Nambiar said at the event.



He also said that the SII will be increasing the production of Covishield vaccine to 20 crore doses per month from April 2021. He also said that the commercial price of the COVID-19 vaccine will be decided as per the directions of the government.



“Currently, we make 10 crore doses every month and it needs to be increased to meet the requirements of the central government. However, the commercial sale of the vaccine will be decided only as per the directions by the Centre. They want to prevent the black-market sale of the vaccine,” Nambiar said.



Nambiar also asserted that the vaccinated people should adhere to the sanitation protocols and continue using face masks, as the vaccine will not be able to protect the body until the second dose is given to the person.



“The second dose will be taken only after 29 days and the antibody production will be complete only after 21 days of taking the second dose. So, until then, the vaccine will not be enough to protect the body from infection. But even after that people have to wear masks and sanitize as vaccinated people still could be carriers of the virus, though it won’t affect them,” he said. Nambiar also said that post-vaccination side effects including mild fever, headache is a common reaction to any vaccine.



India launched its vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16 and aims to first inoculate three crore health and frontline workers. While so far only healthcare workers were getting inoculated, now frontline workers will also start getting the doses from the first week of February.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan