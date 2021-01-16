COVID-19 Vaccine FAQs: The vaccination drive will first see 3 crore health care and frontline workers being inoculated in the first phase of the drive, check out the queries regarding vaccine here:

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: India is all set to witness what has been touted as the world's biggest inoculation drive, starting from today around three lakh healthcare workers will be vaccinated today at the 3,006 vaccinations booth set up across the country.

The vaccination drive will first see 3 Crore health care and frontline workers being inoculated in the first phase of the drive. This will be followed by another 27 Crore people. In the second phase, the people who are aged above 50 years and are under 50 years with some severe co-morbid conditions are going to get vaccinated.

The Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin were cleared for the emergency use by the country's drug regulator this month and these vaccines are two-dose vaccine shot that has to be administered with a gap of 28 days.

We all have several questions in our mind regarding the vaccine and the Ministry of Health has answered it all:

Here are the questions answered by the Ministry of Health:

1. When is the vaccine going to roll out in India?

The vaccine is going to roll out in India on January 16, 2021.

2. Is it mandatory to take the vaccine?

The coronavirus vaccination is voluntary and the government has said that it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of the vaccine for protecting yourself and others.

3. Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe?

The coronavirus vaccine has got a clearance from the National Regulator based on its safety and efficacy and is considered safe to be administered.

4. Is it important for a person who recovered from coronavirus to take the vaccination?

The vaccines are going to help to build strong immunity and thus it is advisable to receive a complete schedule of coronavirus vaccination irrespective of a person's history of being infected with covid or not.

5. How are one or more vaccines chosen for administration out of the multiple vaccines available?

The safety and efficacy data from clinical trials of vaccine candidates are examined by our country’s drug regulator before granting the licenses.

6. Are the vaccines introduced in India as effective as the ones introduced in other countries?

According to the Health Ministry, the vaccines introduced in India are as effective as in other countries. Various phases of vaccine trials are undertaken to ensure their safety and efficacy.

7. If one is taking medicines for illnesses like Cancer, Diabetes, Hypertension, etc, can s/he take the COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes. Persons with one or more of these comorbid conditions are considered a high-risk category. They need to get COVID-19 vaccination.

8. What are the side-effects of the coronavirus vaccine?

Mild fever and pain are common side-effects that are possible in some after getting vaccinated

9. Can a person who is currently infected with Covid can get vaccinated?

People with confirmed or suspected COVID infection may increase the risk of spreading the same to others at vaccination sites. Infected persons should defer vaccination for 14 days after symptom resolution.

10. How will a person know that he/she is eligible for vaccination?

In the initial phase, the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to the priority group- healthcare and frontline workers. The 50 plus age group may also begin early based on vaccine availability.

11. Does India have the capacity to store and transport the COVID vaccine at a temperature of +2 to +8 degrees Celsius?

India runs one of the largest immunization programs in the world. The program mechanisms are being geared up to effectively cater to everyone.

12. Is it mandatory to get the registration done for vaccination with the health department?

Yes, the registration for coronavirus vaccination is mandatory. Only after registration the information on the session site to visit and time will be shared with the beneficiary.

13. What are the documents required for the registration of eligible beneficiaries?

Any identity proof with the photo mentioned in the attached picture may be produced at the time of registration.

14. If a person is not able to produce a Photo ID at the session site, whether s/he be vaccinated or not?

Photo ID is a must for both registration and verification of beneficiary at session site to ensure that the intended person is vaccinated.

15. How will a person receive information about the due date of coronavirus vaccination?

Following online registration, beneficiaries will receive SMS on their registered mobile number on the due date, place, and time of vaccination.

