Now, as the country is preparing to roll out the vaccination program, we have come up with the answers to all the queries regarding the ongoing dry run vaccination drive being conducted across the nation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government on Saturday conducted a dry run across the country to assess the preparedness to launch a COVID-19 vaccine. This is the second dry run that is being conducted in India.

This comes a day after India's drug regulator's special expert committee (SEC) recommended the Oxford-AstraZeneca-Serum Institute 'Covishield' vaccine for emergency use.

Through this day-long exercise, the government wants to check the operational feasibility of Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) application in the field environment.

How will the government conduct the dry run?

In this process, there will be a designated center where the vaccination drive will take place and in every step of the inoculation drive, certain rules will be followed from registering the name of the people in the Co-Win database to verifying the ID Cards, everything will take place in the process.

There will also be a set up of stepwise process in which the registration, verification, mock vaccination, and post-vaccine observation will take place.

Who can take part in this vaccination drive?

In the dry run activity, the health care workers can take part and it is reported that twenty-five health workers receive dummy vaccines at each spot as part of the dry run, which is meant to test the mechanisms and reveal possible loopholes in the system ahead of the actual vaccination drive.

How much is the vaccine going to cost?

In a latest development, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost across the country. In his statement, he said, "Not just in Delhi, it will be free across the country."

Where is the dry run being conducted?

The dummy drive for vaccination is taking place in 116 districts across 259 sites in various states and Union Territories. Here is a compiled list of states in which the drive is taking place.

Delhi:

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Shahdara; Urban Primary Health Centre in Daryaganj and Venkateshwar Hospital in Dwarka

Punjab:

The state is conducting a dry run in Patiala. The identified sites include - Government Medical College; Sadhbhavna Hospital; and the Community Health Centre in Shatrana.

Haryana:

The dry run is taking place at three health centers in Panchkula

Jammu and Kashmir:

The Dy run is taking place at 9 hospitals in 3 districts - Jammu, Srinagar, and Kulgam.

Chhattisgarh:

All the seven districts of Raipur, Surguja, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Bastar, and Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM).

Uttar Pradesh:

Sahara Hospital, RML Hospital, King George's Medical University, and SGPGI as well one centre each in Mall block and Malihabad block in Lucknow

Jharkhand:

Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Palamu, and Pakur districts

Gujarat:

Dahod, Bhavnagar, Valsad, and Anand districts

Maharashtra:

In Maharashtra, the drive is taking place at four districts--Pune, Nagpur, Jalna, and Nandurbar districts

Karnataka:

In Karnataka, the drive is taking place at five locations-- Bengaluru (Urban), Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, and Shivamogga districts.

Kerala:

In Kerala, the drive is taking place at four locations including Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Wayanad, and Palakkad districts.

Bengal:

Urban Primary Health Centres at Duttabad; Madhyagram and at Amdanga Rural Hospital in North 24 Parganas district.

How many vaccinators have been trained for the vaccination drive?

The Health Ministry had said that 96,000 vaccinators have been trained for the vaccination drive.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma