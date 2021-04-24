Bharat Biotech said the company is supplying the vaccine to the central government at Rs 150 per dosage and the government on its part is distributing it free of cost.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharat Biotech International Limited on Saturday said that Covaxin - its vaccine against the COVID-19 - will be available at Rs 600 per dose to state governments and Rs 1,200 to private hospitals for the third phase of the innoculation drive which is set to start from May 1.

In a statement, Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna M Ella said the company is supplying the vaccine to the central government at Rs 150 per dosage and the government on its part is distributing it free of cost.

“We are deeply concerned by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India and the world. We sincerely wish for the safety and good health of everyone. Bharat Biotech is honoured to develop, manufacture and supply COVAXIN for India's vaccine rollout at Rs 150 per dose, which is distributed for free by the Govt. of India. We would like to state that more than 50 per cent of our capacities have been reserved for Central Government supplies,” Ella said in the statement.

“COVAXIN' is an inactivated and highly purified vaccine, making manufacturing expensive due to very low process yields. All costs towards product development, manufacturing facilities and clinical trials were deployed primarily using internal funding and resources of Bharat Biotech,” Ella said.

“Recovering costs is essential in the journey of innovation towards other vaccines such as Intranasal COVID-19, Chikungunyo, Zika, Cholera, and others. Our core mission for the last 25 years has been to provide affordable, yet world-class healthcare solutions for the globe,” he added.

Covaxin, along with Covishield which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), is being used by the Centre in its massive vaccination drive, which has been touted as the world's biggest.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta