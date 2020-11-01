Covid-19 vaccine: Narendra Modi government will brief diplomatic corps based in the national capital to explore the potential partnerships in manufacturing and delivery of vaccines.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid expectations of Covid-19 vaccine being rolled out by December or early next year, government is gearing up for potential distribution challenges it could face after its launch. In a bid to address these challenges and explore the potential partnerships in manufacturing and delivery of vaccines, the Narendra Modi government will brief diplomatic corps based in the national capital, reports say.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the government is likely to propose five models for vaccine cooperation with friendly countries and key neighbours. Notably, the country has entered late-stage trials for two indigenous vaccines and the Oxford AstraZeneca candidate, which will be made by Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

Senior members of the diplomatic corps, Niti Aayog member VK Paul, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and other senior officials are expected to attend the briefing. The interaction led by the Ministry of External Affairs will be one of the key Covid-related interactions and the first such outreach programme to the international community over coronavirus vaccine.

The government is also looking at various options, including facilitating phase 3 vaccine trials in neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and low-interest finance options for vaccine manufacturers to bring down prices of the Covid-19 vaccine. At present, the government is in talks with five vaccine companies and estimates the inoculation will cost between Rs 300 and Rs 1,000 per shot, The Print reported.

Earlier, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said that the Oxford coronavirus vaccine could be ready as early as December and the first batch of 100 million doses should be available by the second or third quarter of 2021.

"We are aiming for 100 million available doses at first. This should be available by Q2-Q3 of 2021," he said adding the vaccine will be a two-dose vaccine that will likely be administered in a gap of 28 days.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha