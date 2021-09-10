The COVID-19 vaccines provide near-total protection, the reports from the government suggest. The Health Ministry on Thursday released data for the national vaccination drive that shows vaccines are preventing mortality up to 96% after 1st dose and up to 97% after 2nd. Scroll to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday released four-month data of the national vaccination drive. In its report, the Health Ministry said that the effectiveness of the anti-coronavirus vaccine in preventing mortality is 96.6 percent after the first dose and 97.5 percent after the second dose.

The Health Ministry said that the report has been formed from a 'COVID-19 tracker' developed by synergising data from the CO-WIN portal, National COVID-19 testing database, and COVID-19 India portal.

"The vaccine tracker has been developed by synergising data from CO-WIN portal, National COVID-19 testing database, and COVID-19 India portal, to give information on various aspects of vaccination," said Director-General Balram Bhargava of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

“The data has been synergised based on ICMR identification number and on the basis of mobile numbers. We have been able to get a vaccine tracker which is going to be online very soon on the health ministry's website,” he said.

The Vaccine is an important shield for protection against the novel coronavirus infection. This will change the scenario very dramatically but even after getting vaccinated, it is very important to use masks, he said.

Adding to the precautionary measures, Bhargava said, "It is very important that we celebrate festivals low-key in order to celebrate bigger in future". He also advised people to travel less and only if important.

Meanwhile, Dr. V K Paul, Head of India’s Covid-19 task force said, "after two doses, there is near total protection from serious diseases and deaths and it is clear that among the tools we are using in our fight against the pandemic, it is the vaccine tool, which is the most significant shield that is protecting us from death."

"We have in abundance. Those who are still left out, need to come forward and get their first dose. We have to achieve 100 percent first dose coverage even more rapidly, which will ensure that protection against deaths," he added.

The data released on Thursday revealed that about 58 percent of the adult population in the country have received the first dose and about 18 percent of adults are fully vaccinated which suggests that these people are protected against any serious disease.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh