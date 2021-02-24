Dr Reddy's Laboratories has sought emergency approval for Sputnik V, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia which has an efficacy of 91.6 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to take up an application by Dr Reddy's Laboratories seeking emergency approval for Sputnik V, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia which has an efficacy of 91.6 per cent.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories had last week approached the drug regulator seeking approval for the emergency use of Sputnik V.

Sputnik V has a higher efficiency as compared to the two COVID-19 vaccines which are currently being administered in India. While Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, has an efficacy of around 70 per cent, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin's efficacy is ye to be known.

In September 2020, Dr Reddys and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russias sovereign wealth fund,entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India.

As part of the partnership, RDIF shall supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr Reddys upon regulatory approval in India. Priced at less than USD 10 per dose in international markers, the vaccine has already been administered to more than 20 lakh people worldwide.

On August 11, 2020, the Sputnik V vaccine was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the worlds first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vectors platform.

Separately, in September the vaccine was first administered to a group of volunteers from the red zones of Russian hospitals.

Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday said that more private hospitals will be utilized to increase the speed and coverage of COVID-19 vaccination in the coming days.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers in the country has crossed 1-crore mark. While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, the vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta