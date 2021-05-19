The decision was taken after the Health Ministry accepted the new recommendations of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID19 (NEGVAC).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday increased the interval for taking COVID-19 vaccine doses for three months after a person's recovery from the deadly coronavirus. The decision was taken after the Health Ministry accepted the new recommendations of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID19 (NEGVAC).

"New Recommendations of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID19 (NEGVAC) have been accepted & communicated to States/UTs. As per new recommendations, COVID19 vaccination to be deferred by 3 months after recovery from illness", the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Health Ministry further informed that if a person gets infected after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, then he/she should also wait for three months before taking the second dose of the same vaccine against COVID-19 after recovering from the infection.

"If infected after the first dose, the second dose to be deferred by 3 months after clinical recovery from COVID19. Persons with any other serious illness requiring hospitalization or ICU care to also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the vaccine", the health ministry added.

The new expert group has also recommended vaccination for lactating women. However, the approval for vaccination of pregnant women is under discussion and will be further deliberated by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, the government said.

The expansion of time interval for getting vaccine doses after recovering from COVID-19 came less than a week when the government had increased the interval for taking two COVISHIELD vaccine doses from six to eight weeks to 12 to 16 weeks.

"Based on available real-life evidence, particularly from the United Kingdom, the COVID-19 Working Group has agreed to increase dosing interval between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks. No change in intervals for Covaxin was recommended," the government said in its statement.

Meanwhile, the government today also said that according to the advance visibility provided by the Centre to states and UTs, a total of 5.86 crore COVID vaccine doses will be provided free of cost to them from May 1 to June 15.

In addition, as per information received from vaccine manufacturers, a total of 4.87 crore doses will also be available till June end for direct procurement by states and UTs, it added.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan