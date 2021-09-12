New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Zydus Cadila's three-dose needle-free Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D will likely be launched in early October, reported news agency ANI quoting sources. ZyCoV-D was given a nod by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on August 20 -- making it the first-ever COVID-19 vaccine in India which would be used for children in the age group of 12-18 years.



"The supply of vaccine will begin by mid-September and from October onwards, the supply will be scaled up to one crore doses per month," Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus group, said as reported by ANI.



"We can scale up production of a vaccine up to 1 crore a month from October at the new production plant, and it is expected to supply 4-5 million doses till January 2022," he added.



The three-dose Zydus Cadila vaccine is the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine for Covid-19 and would be administered on day 0, day 28 and day 56. Earlier, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) said that when the vaccine is injected into a person it produces a spike of protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response.



ZyCoV-D efficacy and price:



Early analysis and results from the phase 3 trials of the vaccine showed an efficacy of 66.6 per cent for symptomatic cases. The Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D Covid-19 vaccine trials were conducted over 28,000 volunteers and so far it is the largest vaccine trial in India, DBT said.



Meanwhile, the price of the vaccine has not been revealed yet.



"Coming to negotiations, what we have understood from media reports as well as our own engagement with the vaccine manufacturing company is that they would be in a position to make available this vaccine from the first week of October," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, as reported by IndiaTV.



"So we are in talks with them and the moment we crystallise the terms and conditions of procurement we will share it with you," he added.



According to the data available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), more than 73.73 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen