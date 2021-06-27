The company is looking to manufacture up to 240 million doses of its ZyCoV-D vaccine candidate in a year, which can potentially cover the entire adolescent population (12-17-year-old) of the country to get at least one dose of the vaccine.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Modi government on Saturday told Supreme Court that Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila has concluded its clinical trials for the 12 to 18-year-olds in the country and the vaccine may be available in the near future. Earlier on May 30, Zydus Cadila had said in a statement that the company is “hopeful” that its plasmid DNA vaccine may get launched by July.

Zydus vaccine – ‘safe for children’, say reports

Zydus Cadila has found its COVID-19 vaccine ‘safe for children’ during its clinical trials. “We have not seen anything to worry about when it comes to safety for the whole trial and for children also,” Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Cadila told Economic Times. The company was reportedly set to apply for Emergency Use Approval (EUA) in June first week, the results of which are awaited.

Zydus Vaccine – ‘World’s first needle free COVID-19 vaccine’

Zydus vaccine has been found to be stable at room temperature. Since the vaccine will be inoculated to 12-18-year-old people, the company stated that it will be administered through a Needle-Free Injection System (NFIS), under which a high speed jet of fluid penetrates the skin instead of piercing the skin for a jab via injection.

Company to manufacture 24 Crore doses of ZyCoV-D in a year

The company is looking to manufacture up to 240 million doses of its ZyCoV-D vaccine candidate in a year, which can potentially cover the entire adolescent population (12-17-year-old) of the country to get at least one dose of the vaccine.

Zydus Cadila also stated that it will subsequently look to “double the capacity” of its production to two crore doses a month by the end of 2021, which will make its 24 Crore doses per year production possible.

Zydus vaccine: how many doses?

Unlike most of the vaccines currently in use in India and beyond, the Zydus vaccine candidate will reportedly be a three-dose vaccine. The company is also reportedly testing a two-dose regimen, confirmation on which is possible after the Emergency Use Authorisation.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma