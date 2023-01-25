Covid-19 Vaccination: World's First Nasal Vaccine 'iNCOVACC' To Be Launched Tomorrow By Mansukh Mandaviya

WORLD’S first nasal vaccine against Covid-19, iNCOVACC, will be launched by the Union Health Minister Manshukh Mandaviya on Thursday. This is an Intranasal heterologous booster dose, made by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, and is likely to be available in the market by the first week of February.

Bharat Biotech recently announced that its iNCOVACC (r) (BBV154) vaccines against Covid-19 had successfully cleared tests as a booster dose. This vaccine received official approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for use as a booster dose, earlier this month.

Also Watch:

The company also issued a statement informing that this vaccine will be available in the private market at Rs 800 and it will be supplied to the government of India as well as state governments at Rs 325. iNCOVACC is, however, not yet available on the CoWin app.

"iNCOVACC(r) is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion-stabilized SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phases I, II and III clinical trials with successful results. iNCOVACC(r) has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery through nasal drops. The nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low- and middle-income countries." the statement read.

"We have achieved the goals we set for ourselves during this pandemic. We have developed COVAXIN(r) and iNCOVACC(r), two COVID vaccines from two different platforms, with two different delivery systems. The vectored intranasal delivery platform gives us the capability for rapid product development, scale-up, easy and painless immunization during public health emergencies and pandemics. We thank the Ministry of Health, CDSCO, Dept of Biotechnology, Govt of India, Technology Development Board, and Washington University, St Louis, for their support and guidance," Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech International Limited said.

Different nations of the world are trying to develop a nasal vaccine. According to media reports, China has also given approval to a nasal vaccine but it has still to come out in the market. Several other Union Ministers and executives of Bharat Biotech International Limited will be present during the launch of the vaccine, ANI reported.

(With agency inputs)