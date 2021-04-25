COVID-19 Vaccination: People below 45 are required mandatory registration either via CoWin portal or Aarogya Setu app. Scroll down to know-how

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly across the nation, and states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, among others, are topping the list of 'worst-hit states'. The only solution to keep the virus at bay is the COVID-19 vaccine, though it is not 100 per cent effective. However, as per experts, the vaccine will minimise the effects of the virus from getting serious, but it won't become lethal. Owing to the spike in cases, the Centre has allowed everyone above 18 to get vaccinated in the third phase of the vaccination drive.

However, in the third phase of the vaccination drive, there will be 'no' walk-in registration. People below 45 are required mandatory registration either via CoWin portal or Aarogya Setu app. Earlier, when the second phase of the vaccination drive was started, the government had announced a walk-in vaccination facility across the nation. People who had not registered themselves for vaccination could simply walk into the vaccine centres with identity proof. However, now as the whole nation, except people below 18, are eligible, the Centre has removed this facility.

The registration for the third phase of the vaccination drive will begin on April 28, 2021. People can easily register themselves via COWIN and Aarogya Setu app below steps. Here check out:

How to register via CoWIN portal?

- Visit CoWIN's official webiste--cowin.gov.in

- Enter your valid mobile number

- An OTP will be sent to you for verification, enter in the given space and fill in other required details.

- After filling in the details, click on 'Register'

- Enter your areas pin code and click on 'Search'. Select any one and schedule a date and time according to your convenience.

How to register via Arogya Setu App?

- First, update your Arogya Setu app

- Click on 'CoWin'

- Click on 'Vaccination'

- Enter your details for registration

- After completion, enter your areas and pin code and select the centre

- Click on 'Book'

- After submitting, a message will be sent to your registered mobile number with the details of the appointment

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv