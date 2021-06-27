Speaking to news agency PTI, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said that if a vaccine is developed for the kids who are under the age of 18, then it will be a "milestone achievement".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Covid-19 vaccine for children below 18 years of age is still in the nascent form of clinical trials. A near-future expectation of the arrival of the vaccine can be a source of relief for the entire nation.

Speaking to news agency PTI, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said that if a vaccine is developed for the kids who are under the age of 18, then it will be a "milestone achievement".

Dr Guleria said that the phase 2 and 3 trial data of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for the age group of 2 to 18 years will be available by September this year. If the data is available by September, then there are chances of the vaccine getting approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Pfizer can also be a good option, the vaccine needs approval in the country, he noted. "Availability of Covid-19 vaccine for children would pave the way for the reopening of schools and outdoor activities. Schools have to be reopened as there has been a major loss in studies in the last 18 months due to the pandemic," he told PTI.

He also emphasised that there might be children who are asymptomatic or have really mild covid-19 can be a major cause of spread in infection and these kids can be carriers of the infection.

Currently, a rapid speed of vaccination across India could be seen. Every Indian who is above 18 is eligible to get the jab. On Friday, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) DG Dr Balram Bhargava had said that till the time "we don't have enough data, we won't be able to vaccinate children at large".

India has 3.02 crore cases of Covid-19 till now, among which 2.93 crore have recovered and 3.96 lakh have lost the battle of life.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen