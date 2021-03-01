Coronavirus Vaccination: Dr Vardhan also said that no death has occurred in India due to COVID-19 vaccination so far and claimed that the vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- are 100 per cent safe and effective.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that the central government will soon lay down the guidelines for inoculating those who can't access CoWIN portal or are facing difficulties in registering themselves for the vaccination drive.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Vardhan said that a new provision is in place for walk-in system that will walk-in system in next few days, adding that beneficaries can go to the centre after taking an appointment through booking.

"A certain number of people can walk-in at the centre. There are many people in the country who can't access or face difficulty in booking. All these systems will be streamlined within one week. As of now, there is no issue in the app (Co-WIN)," Dr Vardhan told ANI.

He also said that no death has occurred in India due to COVID-19 vaccination so far and claimed that the vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- are 100 per cent safe and effective.

"The side effects are minimal like swelling or fever. This sometimes happens during normal vaccination too. Hospitalisation due to vaccination is 0.0004 - it's negligible. No death has occurred due to vaccination," he told ANI while talking about side effects of vaccines.

The second phase of coronavirus vaccination, which involves inoculating those above 60 and people over age of 45 years with comorbid conditions, began in India on Monday with Union Health Ministry clarifying that registration will be done through the CoWIN portal.

"Registration and booking for appointment for #COVID19 vaccination is to be done through #CoWIN Portal: www.cowin.gov.in. There is NO #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only," the Health Ministry tweeted.

The Ministry said that beneficiaries can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. It said that a one time password (OTP) verification will be done prior to registration to ensure veracity of the mobile number and after registration, an account will be created on Co-WIN for the person.

The person can access (login) account on Co-WIN using the mobile phone number used at the time of registration. Features for adding beneficiaries, editing their details and for booking appointment(s) will be available in the citizen's account, the Health Ministry said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma